Pedestrian was killed after shopping cart became entangled with a transport truck, police say

A 64-year-old woman is dead after the shopping cart she was pushing became entangled with a transport truck along Finch Avenue West in North York on Tuesday afternoon, police say.

It happened on Finch Avenue West near Highway 400 at around 12:30 p.m.

Police say that a transport truck being driven by a 39-year-old man was heading west in the curb lane when it had to come to a stop due to traffic in the area. They say that the woman was trying to maneuver between the stopped vehicles and a construction barrier when traffic started to move again, causing her cart to become entangled with the transport truck.

“Somehow, the information that we have, is that the wheels of her cart became entangled with the rear tires of the transport truck and as a result of what had taken place the woman sustained serious injuries and unfortunately was pronounced immediately at the scene,” Insp. Kathlin Seremetkovski told CP24 later on Tuesday afternoon.

The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of next-of-kin, though Seremetkovski said that she was “known by people in the area.”

She said that the driver of the transport truck, meanwhile, came to a stop immediately upon realizing what transpired and has been “cooperating fully” with the police investigation.

“If anybody did witness what took place, it's a traumatic scene as you can imagine, we will put them in touch with victim services to get them the resources and supports that they may require,” Seremetkovski told CP24.

The westbound off ramp to Highway 400 and the westbound lanes on Finch Avenue West were closed at Norfinch for the investigation but have since reopened.