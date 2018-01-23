

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A female pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Newmarket late Monday night was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

York Regional Police say the incident happened near Sanford Street and Mulock Drive at around 10:40 p.m.

The female victim was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition and the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene.

The collision reconstruction unit is asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash camera footage to contact investigators.