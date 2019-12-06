TORONTO -- Police say that a female pedestrian who was initially reported to have been struck and killed on the Queen Elizabeth Way on Thursday night remains on life support in hospital.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says that the victim was a passenger in a vehicle that came to a stop on the QEW near Dorval Drive in Oakville at around 10 p.m.

He said for reasons that remain unclear, the victim got out of the vehicle and began walking on the highway. The driver, meanwhile, remained inside the vehicle.

“Sadly she was struck by a transport truck and sustained very serious injuries. She was transported to hospital where she remains at this time in critical condition on life support,” he said. “We have located some family who are by her side but the update for he is very grim at this time.”

Police initially said that the victim had been pronounced dead in hospital, however Schmidt corrected the record on Friday morning.

He said that preliminary information suggests that several vehicles “narrowly missed” the woman before she was struck by the transport truck, resulting in “massive injuries.”

The Fort Erie-bound lanes on the highway were closed for several hours to accomodate the investigation but have since reopened.

Police are continuing to look for witnesses who saw what transpired.