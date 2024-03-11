TORONTO
Toronto

    • Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in North York

    Police tape is shown in this file photo. (Graeme Roy / THE CANADIAN PRESS) Police tape is shown in this file photo. (Graeme Roy / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
    Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in North York early Monday morning.

    According to police, the pedestrian was hit in the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Varna Drive, near Allen Road.

    The victim, who police said appears to be between 50 and 60 years old, was transported to Sunnybrook Hospital via emergency run in life-threatening condition but later died of his injuries.

    The vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene, police said. 

