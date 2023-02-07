Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run in Thornhill

A pedestrian has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Thornhill.

York Regional Police say the collision occurred in the area of Townsgate Drive and Emerald Lane, near Steeles Avenue West and Bathurst Street.

The pedestrian has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries, police say.

Meanwhile, officers are looking for the driver of the vehicle who fled the scene.

No description of the driver nor the vehicle has been released.