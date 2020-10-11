TORONTO -- A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in Toronto’s east-end.

The incident occurred sometime before 11:40 a.m. near Kingston Road and Woodbine Avenue.

Toronto police said that they received reports of a female pedestrian who had been struck by a truck. Investigators said the woman was reportedly trapped underneath and that other citizens were trying to help get her out.

According to paramedics, the pedestrian is alert and has been transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

In a tweet, police thanked those that assisted the victim.

COLLISION:

Kingston Rd and Woodbine Ave

- @toronto_Medics o/s, female is being transported to hospital

- pedestrian is alert and being transported by non-emergency run

- thank you to all who assisted

- find alternate route of travel#GO1931088

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 11, 2020

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.