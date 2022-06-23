Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

A pedestrian has serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto Thursday morning.

Toronto police say a pedestrian was hit in the area of Bloor Street East and Castle Frank Road at around 6:40 a.m.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver remained at the scene

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Traffic lights are out in the intersection due to the crash.

Police are asking drivers to use caution in the area.