Pedestrian rushed to hospital after fail-to-remain collision in North York
Police tape is shown at the scene of a hit-and-run investigation in North York on Saturday morning.
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, June 23, 2018 7:15AM EDT
A male pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after an early-morning hit-and-run in North York.
Police say that the victim, believed to be a man in his 20s, was struck by a vehicle near Finch Avenue and Tobermory Drive at around 2 a.m.
Members of the Traffic Services unit are currently on scene and will be conducting a full reconstruction of the accident.
Finch Avenue is currently closed in both directions between Topcliff Avenue and Sentinel Road.
No suspect vehicle description has been released at this point.