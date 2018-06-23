

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A male pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after an early-morning hit-and-run in North York.

Police say that the victim, believed to be a man in his 20s, was struck by a vehicle near Finch Avenue and Tobermory Drive at around 2 a.m.

Members of the Traffic Services unit are currently on scene and will be conducting a full reconstruction of the accident.

Finch Avenue is currently closed in both directions between Topcliff Avenue and Sentinel Road.

No suspect vehicle description has been released at this point.