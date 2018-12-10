

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A male pedestrian believed to be in his 40s is suffering from life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 5:40 p.m. near the area of Midland Avenue and Pitfield Road.

Toronto police said the victim was initially transported to the hospital with serious injuries, but that his condition has since been upgraded to life-threatening.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.