TORONTO
Toronto

    • Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Markham

    A York Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. A York Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
    Share

    A male pedestrian has been critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Markham Saturday night.

    The collision occurred on Woodbine Avenue, north of Steeles Avenue East.

    York Regional Police say the pedestrian was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

    It was not immediately known if the driver involved remained at the scene.

    Police have closed Woodbine Avenue in both directions from Steelcase Road West to Idema Road.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News