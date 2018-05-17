

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





An elderly pedestrian struck by a vehicle in North Toronto has died of his injuries in hospital, police confirm.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police say a 73-year-old man was crossing at the Lawrence Avenue East and Yonge Street intersection when he was struck by a northbound Hyundai Accent.

Police told CTV News Toronto at the time that the victim was dragged about 35 metres by the vehicle before it came to a stop.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he later died.

The 89-year-old driver remained at the scene.

Police have not said whether charges will be laid but are asking local residents, businesses and drivers equipped with dashboard cameras to check to see if they captured video of this incident.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.