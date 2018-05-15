

A pedestrian has been rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in North Toronto.

It happened in the eastbound lanes of Lawrence Avenue near Yonge Street shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Police initially said the pedestrian had suffered serious injuries but later downgraded those injuries to life-threatening.

Paramedics say the victim is a male in his 60s.

Part of the intersection will be closed for "an extensive period" to allow for an investigation, police say. It's not yet known when the area will reopen.

Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes.

More to come...