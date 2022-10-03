Pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being struck by driver in Malton

Peel police are investigating after a woman was struck by a driver in Malton. Peel police are investigating after a woman was struck by a driver in Malton.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Indonesian police probe tear gas firing at soccer match

Indonesian police said they were investigating over a dozen officers responsible for firing tear gas that set off a crush that killed 125 people at a soccer match, as families and friends grieved Monday for the victims that included 17 children.

Quebec votes: Party leaders make last appeals in final hours of campaign

Quebec's major party leaders made their final appeals to voters Sunday as residents across the province prepared to cast their ballots on Oct. 3. Polls are open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time Monday. During that time, Quebecers will endorse or condemn their leaders' conduct during major language law overhauls, existential questions on provincial identity, and of course, the pandemic.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton