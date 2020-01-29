Pedestrian dead after being struck by car in North York
Published Wednesday, January 29, 2020 5:12PM EST
A man is dead after being struck by a car in North York on Jan. 29. (CTV News Toronto)
TORONTO -- A man has died after being struck by a car in North York.
Police said they were called to The Donway Avenue West and Lawrence Avenue area on Wednesday afternoon after receiving reports a man was lying on the roadway unconscious.
The driver involved in the collision remained on scene.
Roads are closed in the area as police investigate.
This is a developing story. More to come.