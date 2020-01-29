TORONTO -- A man has died after being struck by a car in North York.

Police said they were called to The Donway Avenue West and Lawrence Avenue area on Wednesday afternoon after receiving reports a man was lying on the roadway unconscious.

The driver involved in the collision remained on scene.

COLLISION:

Lawrence Av E + The Donway Av W

- The pedestrian has succumbed to his injuries

- Pronounced deceased o/s

- Traffic investigators taking over

- Expect Lawrence Ave E to be closed for a few hours

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 29, 2020

Roads are closed in the area as police investigate.

This is a developing story. More to come.