Toronto

    • Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway

    Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
    A pedestrian has been critically injured after being struck by a vehicle on the Gardiner Expressway on Tuesday evening.

    Emergency crews responded to a collision on the westbound lanes of the highway east of Jameson Avenue shortly before 6 p.m.

    Toronto police say the pedestrian, a man in his 30s, has been rushed to the hospital. Toronto paramedics tell CP24 the man suffered life-threatening injuries.

    The driver remained at the scene, police say.

    Police have closed the westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway between Spadina and Jameson avenues due to the collision.

