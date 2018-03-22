Pedestrian critically hurt after being hit by a vehicle in Richmond Hill
Police tape is shown in this file photo. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)
CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, March 22, 2018 6:42PM EDT
A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were hit by a vehicle in Richmond Hill.
York Regional Police tweeted about the incident shortly after 6 p.m. They say the “serious collision” occurred on Yonge Street just north of Highway 407.
Few other details about the incident have been released but police say a portion of Yonge Street has been closed in the area, in both directions, to allow for an investigation.
It’s not yet clear when the road will reopen.
More to come…