A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were hit by a vehicle in Richmond Hill.

York Regional Police tweeted about the incident shortly after 6 p.m. They say the “serious collision” occurred on Yonge Street just north of Highway 407.

Few other details about the incident have been released but police say a portion of Yonge Street has been closed in the area, in both directions, to allow for an investigation.

It’s not yet clear when the road will reopen.

More to come…