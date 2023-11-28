TORONTO
Toronto

    • Pedestrian, 92, struck by vehicle in North York shopping plaza in critical condition

    Police say a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speeding crashed into a 92-year-old pedestrian in a North York shopping plaza on Tuesday Nov. 28, 2023. Police say a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speeding crashed into a 92-year-old pedestrian in a North York shopping plaza on Tuesday Nov. 28, 2023.

    Toronto police say a 92-year-old male pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after he was struck by a vehicle in a North York shopping plaza Tuesday morning.

    Police said it happened in the area of Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue at 10:48 a.m. as the pedestrian was crossing at a designated crosswalk within the plaza.

    Duty Insp. Jeff Bangild told reporters at the scene that the driver of the vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed when they turned into the strip mall and struck the pedestrian.

    “The concern that we have at this point is the condition of the individual who was struck by the car,” Bangild said, adding that the driver remained on scene and is assisting police with their investigation.

    Bangild said it’s too early to say whether or not charges will be laid, but asked anyone in the area who witnessed the incident to contact police.

    A large part of the plaza remains taped off and Bangild said police will likely remain on scene for several hours as an investigation gets underway.

