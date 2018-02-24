Patrick Brown serves CTV News with notice of libel
Ontario Conservative leadership candidate Patrick Brown addresses supporters and the media in Toronto on Sunday, February 18, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Published Saturday, February 24, 2018 7:09AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 24, 2018 7:28AM EST
Former Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown has formally served a notice of libel against CTV news regarding a story of sexual misconduct.
Brown has vehemently denied this story.
CTV News stands by its reporting and says it will actively defend its journalism in court.