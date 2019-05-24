

The Canadian Press





PICKERING, Ont. -- A pastor at a Toronto-area church is facing a sexual assault charge after an alleged incident involving a member of his congregation.

Durham Regional Police say the pastor at the Kingsway Community Life Centre had been counselling a man since 2016.

They say the man recently began to feel the pastor was making sexual advances towards him.

Police allege the man was sexually assaulted in March while visiting the pastor at his home in Pickering, Ont.

Investigators have charged 48-year-old Richard Brown with one count of sexual assault and say they want to ensure there are no other alleged victims.

Anyone with information is being encouraged to come forward.