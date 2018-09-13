

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Two women have been rushed to hospital, one in critical condition, following a rush hour collision in Mississauga.

Police say that two vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred in the southbound lanes of Hurontario Street near Dundas Street at around 7:10 a.m.

According to paramedics, one female victim was taken to hospital in critical condition while another was transported in serious but non-life threatening condition.

The southbound lanes of Hurontario Street have been closed from Dundas to King streets as police investigate at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear.