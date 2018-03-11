Paramedics: 2 rushed to hospital with serious injuries after west-end crash
Two people have been rushed to hospital in serious condition after a crash in the city's west end.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, March 11, 2018 6:48AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 11, 2018 7:20AM EDT
The crash occurred shortly before 5 a.m. in the area of Keele and Bloor streets.
Toronto paramedics say a female teen and a woman in her 20s were taken to a trauma centre to be treated for serious injuries.