Paramedics: 2 dead after shooting in Etobicoke
Toronto paramedics say two people are dead following a shooting on Lightwood Drive in Etobicoke. (John Hanley/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, June 24, 2018 6:16AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 24, 2018 6:17AM EDT
Two people are dead following a shooting in Etobicoke early Sunday morning.
The incident occurred on Lightwood Drive, near Albion Road and Kipling Avenue, shortly after 2 a.m.
Toronto paramedics say two people were pronounced dead at the scene.
The ages and genders of the victims have not been released.
Police have not provided any information about possible suspects.