TORONTO -- An ongoing review into concerns over anti-black racism in the Peel District School Board has already unearthed “painful accounts of traumatic experiences” that speak to “systematic and historical disparities between and across racial, ethnic and cultural groups,” an interim report suggests.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce ordered the review in November following a request from the board.

In an interim report released on Monday, the three people appointed by Lecce to conduct the review said that they have received more than 350 requests for interviews and written submissions so far but “will not be able meet with everyone who has expressed interest” considering the “urgency” to complete their work.

They said that in December alone they met with approximately 50 different people, individually and in groups.

During those discussions, the reviewers said that they “consistently heard painful accounts of traumatic experiences in schools and school communities.”

“The narratives shared with us signal a profound lack of respect in relationships, demonstrated by stories of marginalization, discrimination, differential behavior, and harassment,” the report states. “To date, these sentiments relate to leadership, governance, human resources, anti-Black racism, Islamophobia and other forms of inequities put forward by students, parents, educators, staff, senior administrators, elected officials and community members who we have met with thus far.”

The review is intended to address equity concerns in the board, including “serious issues related to governance, leadership and human resources practices.”

In their interim report, the reviewers say that they intend to make recommendations “that will directly address identified barriers to student and staff progress.

They also say that they believe a post review process, in which community members would be able to directly address trustees and senior staff and “speak their truth,”, will be necessary for the board to “regain public confidence.”

In a statement issued following the release of the interim report, Lecce said that he believes “students and families deserve better” and hopes the final report “will build momentum for the transformational change racialized families are seeking, after a period of inaction.”

“I will continue to empower students - notably from racialized communities - to be a part of the solution, to have a voice, and to work collaboratively to eliminate obstacles to academic success and well-being,” he said.

The reviewers are scheduled to submit their final report to the Ministry of Education sometime this winter.