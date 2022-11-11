Over 2,000 Lexus RX Series SUVs were stolen in Ontario last year. These are the other most stolen vehicles
Ontario’s most stolen vehicles in 2021 were named, and SUVs are the most sought-after in car thefts.
Équité Association, an organization with the goal of reducing crime and insurance fraud, released its list of the top 10 most stolen vehicles in Ontario and across Canada.
“The metropolitan areas of Toronto and Montreal are rich hunting grounds for organized auto theft crime rings that funnel stolen vehicles overseas to sell for profit,” a news release reads.
“With Canada becoming a source country for the lucrative export trade in stolen vehicles, the Honda CR-V tops this year’s list.”
In October, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) held a news conference highlighting the dramatic rise in carjackings in the city, with 182 incidents that have happened so far.
Insp. Rich Harris of the TPS Hold Up Squad noted carjackings have been targeting high-end and average vehicles for criminal activity or resale purposes.
Even though Honda CR-V was Canada’s most stolen vehicle with 4,117 thefts across the country, the Lexus RX series had a higher chance of getting stolen in Ontario.
A graph of the regional comparisons of thefts by car type. (Equite Association)
Across the province, 2,083 Lexus RX Series SUVs were stolen last year, which is roughly twice the number of stolen Honda CR-Vs with 1,150 reported thefts.
Ford F-150 pick-up trucks were also among the top three most stolen vehicles in Ontario last year.
Compared to 2020’s list, Honda Civics rounded up the top three list with Lexus RX Series and Honda CR-Vs still remaining in the first two spots.
These are the top 10 most stolen vehicles – including the make, model, and vehicle type – last year in Ontario:
- Lexus RX Series (2016-2021), SUV, 2,083 thefts
- Honda CR-V (2016-2021), SUV, 1,150 thefts
- Ford F150 Series (2015-2020), Pick-up, 613 thefts
- Toyota Highlander (2013-2019). SUV, 575 thefts
- Honda Civic (2016-2021), Sedan, 380 thefts
- Land Rover Range Rover Sport (2014-2020), SUV, 264 thefts
- Honda Accord (2018-2021), Sedan, 220 thefts
- Chevrolet/GMC Silverado/Sierra 1500 Series (1999-2006), Pick-up, 169 thefts
- RAM 1500 Series (2009-2018), Pick-up, 147 thefts
- Toyota Tacoma (2016-2021), Pick-up, 144 thefts
With files from CP24's Kerrisa Wilson
