TORONTO -- Attendees of a wedding held in Oshawa, Ont. earlier this month are being urged to contact public health officials after eight people tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release issued Wednesday, Durham Region said that those who attended the Sept. 19 event at the Caribbean Cultural Centre, located near Colonel Sam Drive and Farewell Street, may have been exposed to the disease.

About 50 guests were at the wedding, officials said, as well as eight to 10 staff and an unspecified number of volunteers.

“The health department has been notified of eight cases of COVID-19 associated with this event and is having difficulty obtaining a full list of attendees and their contact information,” the release reads.

“As a result of the eight positive cases of COVID-19, an outbreak has been declared at this wedding that took place at the Caribbean Cultural Centre.”

Officials say they are also in contact with two local workplaces that have been impacted by the outbreak.

While gathering limits in Ontario have been slashed to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors, there is currently an exception for staffed businesses.

Larger centres and venues can still hold weddings with a maximum of 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors.

Durham Region is urging anyone who attended the wedding in Oshawa to call the health department at 905-668-4113, ext. 2680.