Ottawa man allegedly sexually exploited Halifax woman in Peel Region, police say
Peel police charged a 45-year-old man from Ottawa who allegedly exploited a Halifax woman in the sex trade, where he profited off her for several months.
Peel police’s Vice Unit was made aware of the victim in November 2021, though the alleged incidents occurred in 2002.
According to police, in May 2002, the victim was convinced to leave her home to come to Peel Region to pursue a career in music.
As soon as she arrived, the accused allegedly exploited her, and controlled all aspects of her life while profiting financially over an undisclosed period of several months.
Police said she then returned back home to Nova Scotia.
Peel investigators reached out to the RCMP and launched an investigation.
Last Friday, June 16, Peel police received intel the suspect was in custody at a detention centre in Ottawa.
Juteah Downey is facing charges for procuring a person to become a prostitute, exercising control over a person to aid them in engaging in prostitution, and utter threat to cause death or bodily harm.
The charges have not been proven in court.
Investigators believe there may be more victims and witnesses to this investigation, and urge anyone with information to call them at 905-453-2121, ext. 3555 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
