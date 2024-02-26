Oshawa man charged after 3 banks robbed in 3 days in Durham Region: police

A man who allegedly robbed three banks in three days in Durham Region is facing numerous charges.

The first incident happened on Feb. 21 when a male entered a TD bank at 570 Longworth Ave. in Bowmanville and demanded cash.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said that they attended the scene around 5:30 p.m.

The suspect indicated that he had a gun, however it was not seen, they said.

Police said that the man left the bank and the area in a red sedan.

The second robbery occurred the following day on Feb. 22 at another TD bank in Port Perry.

In this case, a male entered a bank at 165 Queen St. and demanded cash.

Once again, he allegedly said that he had a gun, but it was not seen.

In this case, the suspect obtained a quantity of cash before fleeing the bank.

Member of DRPS’s North Division attended that robbery call at about 5:45 p.m.

The next day, police said they were called to a third robbery, this time in Uxbridge.

Police said that at around 2:30 p.m. officers were called to a Scotiabank at 1 Douglas Rd. for a robbery call.

Again, they said that a male entered the financial institution and demanded cash. He indicated that he had a firearm, but none was seen, police said.

The male allegedly obtained a quantity of cash before fleeing the bank.

Members of DRPS’s robbery unit attended the area and found the suspect a short distance away. He was taken into custody without incident, they said.

David Duchene, 41, of Oshawa, has been charged with three counts each of robbery and disguise with intent, two counts of fail to comply with probation, and one count each of fail to comply with release order and possession of property obtained by crime.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact DRPS’s robbery unit at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5355, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.