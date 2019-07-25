An Oshawa homeowner says he is still waiting for his driving to be paved after it was ripped up last July.

Bill Cooper said that he was told his driveway would be paved three weeks after it was ripped up and paid a contractor a $500 deposit. The total cost for the job was $2,200.

The paver proceeded to rip up the asphalt, haul it away and then created a gravel base.

"He said he would be back to do the job and I wanted him to come back and do the job properly. He said he would and I take a man at his word,” said Cooper.

Cooper said the paver told him he would come back several times, but weeks turned into months. In the fall, Cooper said the man promised to do the work in the spring. But he never did.

More than a year later, the driveway remains unfinished.

“My driveway has weeds growing through it and they are going to have to be dug up and removed. It may also have to be regraded,” said Cooper.

CTV News Toronto went to the address listed on the paver’s contract, which turned out to be a rented mailbox at a Whitby UPS Store.

Speaking to CTV News Toronto on the phone, the paver said he was paid only to remove the old asphalt and put down gravel. He said he had not been paid to pave the driveway and Cooper was free to get someone else to finish the job.

Cooper said he wanted to honour the contract he had signed, but now will have to find someone else to pave his driveway.

“My next step is to call around and get someone to finish this as soon as I can. It now looks like a mess.”

According to the Ontario Government’s Consumer Protection Office, customers choosing a driveway paving company should ask for three estimates and a written contract. Potential customers should never pay a company in advance and always ask friends and family for recommendations.

Cooper is at least relieved he did not pay in advance for his paving job, but says it's been a frustrating year waiting for a paver who made promises, but never showed up.