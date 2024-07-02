TORONTO
Toronto

OPP rescue dog found wandering on QEW in Oakville

Ontario Provincial Police found a dog wandering on the QEW in Oakville. (@OPP_HSD) Ontario Provincial Police found a dog wandering on the QEW in Oakville. (@OPP_HSD)
Share

Ontario Provincial Police say a dog escaped without injury after she was found wandering on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Oakville on Tuesday morning.

Burlington OPP said the pup was found in the eastbound lanes of the highway, near Third Line.

“With the help of treats she was enticed off the highway & into the cruiser,” police said in a post on social media.”

She is now in the care of the Town of Oakville’s animal control team, police said.

