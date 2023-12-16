OPP officer accused of tow truck corruption acquitted
One of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers accused of taking a bribe in exchange for sending business to a Toronto-area towing company has been acquitted.
Following a four-day trial in November, Hon. Justice Loww acquitted Const. Simon Bridle for allegations of breach of trust in relation to tow truck corruption.
Bridle was alleged to have favoured one specific tow operator to remove vehicles from drivers charged with stunt driving and to have received the benefit of a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado from Steve Pillay, the tow company owner, who was paying the lease payments.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The OPP officer maintained his innocence throughout the trial, testifying he was a top achiever who “loved his job” with the 407 Detachment, and worked cooperatively with less than six tow companies servicing the 407.
“It’s church and state. Just because I and other officers purchase vehicles doesn’t change how we work professionally on the highway. I don’t feel any debt to him. If you think I would risk my employment, my pension, my benefits and my reputation for a good deal on a third-hand truck, then you’re mistaken,” Bridle said.
The Crown argued the arrangement to pay Pillay back for the truck was a lie Bridle told OPP investigators on the spot, arguing there’s no record of any deal.
Bridle’s lawyer, Danielle Cunningham, said in a release issued Saturday that the OPP spent “countless hours and provincial resources” interviewing more than a dozen officers and witnesses, but despite that the Crown Attorney chose to call only one witness: a representative of the Somerville Auto Group.
“The Court took note of the fact, during closing submissions on Nov. 17, 2023, that the Ministry of the Attorney General subpoenaed Steve Pillay, of Steve’s/CCC Towing – known for the ‘Heavy Rescue 401’ Television series – as a Crown witness for trial, but chose not to call him to give evidence, neither as part of the Crown’s case nor in rebuttal,” Cunningham wrote.
“Curiously, the Crown equally chose not to call one single OPP officer witness at the trial. The only OPP officer witness scheduled to give evidence, refused to attend Court.”
While the Crown argued Bridle displayed favouritism, Cunningham says the court heard there was no evidence Bridle rejected the first available tow operator or manipulated the assignment of tows and partiality of tows.
Hon. Justice Loww ruled the Crown’s suspicions were not supported by facts of this case and that they did not show that Bridle breached the “standard execution of the duty expected of him” as an officer nor did he breach the public’s trust.
Loww also ruled there was “no nexus” between the leased truck and police business.
Three veteran OPP officers were charged with taking secret commissions and breach of trust, though there were several more suspended in 2021 following a sweeping anti-corruption probe into whether officers were getting favourable treatment for sending valuable towing business to certain companies. On Nov. 14, however, Bridle’s charges in relation to taking secret commissions were withdrawn.
Bridle was never suspended from duty due to the investigation, though he has been on medical leave since Sepember 2020. Cunningham says Bridle is now considering his legal options.
With files from Jon Woodward
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Six dead, more than 150 cases confirmed in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak: PHAC
Federal officials have confirmed a sixth Canadian death and 153 cases of salmonella in an outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes.
Canadian man loses $2K after booking trip through fake travel website
A Canadian man is out over $2,200 after booking a trip to Brazil through a fraudulent travel website.
Should I buy a new or used vehicle right now or wait?
As prices for both new and used vehicles appear to be stabilizing after a surge in prices after the pandemic, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers advice on what to consider if you're deciding whether to buy a vehicle now.
Canada not ruling out terrorist designation for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: Joly
The federal government has not ruled out adding Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to its formal list of terrorist entities.
Vancouver couple fined by strata for having babies, violating occupancy limits in unit
A B.C. couple was repeatedly fined by their strata for violating occupancy limits after the births of their children, according to a complaint filed with the human rights tribunal.
A Kentucky family gets an early gift: a baby owl in their Christmas tree
One Kentucky family got a little something extra when they picked out their Christmas tree this year: a baby owl.
Netanyahu says Israel is as 'committed as ever' to war after soldiers mistakenly killed 3 hostages
Three Israeli hostages who were mistakenly shot by Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip had been waving a white flag and were shirtless when they were killed, military officials said Saturday, in Israel's first such acknowledgement of harming any hostages in its war against Hamas.
Concern rises over number of Canadian seniors going lost or missing due to dementia
The number of older people reported missing in Canada is raising an alarm bell for advocates, who warn the problem will only get worse as the population ages and more people are diagnosed with dementia or cognitive impairments
U.S. and Britain say their navies shot down 15 attack drones over the Red Sea
A U.S. warship shot down 14 suspected attack drones over the Red Sea on Saturday, and a Royal Navy destroyer downed another drone that was targeting commercial ships, the British and American militaries said
Montreal
-
'Back down for good': Liberals call on Legault to reverse language rules, tuition hikes for English universities
The Francois Legault government is dividing Quebecers by forcing English universities to adopt 'harmful' new French-language rules for out-of-province students, the Official Opposition says.
-
Tropical bird spotted far from home in Laval, Que.
Another rare bird has been spotted in an unexpected area of Quebec. The Summer Tanager usually winters down south in the tropics of Central and South America, yet, a bright yellow female has been spending time in Laval.
-
Quebec teachers' union ready to work all weekend, but have little hope of strike ending
Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE) president Mélanie Hubert addressed her members in a Facebook video on Friday evening, at around 9 p.m., to advise them that work is continuing in the hope of reaching an agreement with the government on the renewal of the collective agreements.
London
-
Police seize nine firearms, ammunition after traffic stop in Southampton
A Port Elgin man has been arrested after police found nine firearms inside his vehicle after pulling him over Friday for suspected impaired driving.
-
Grade 2 student turns $1 into $7,300 by selling art for charity
Coen Rier is a very focused young man, especially when he’s got a pencil or marker in his hand.
-
London fire crews battle ‘suspicious’ fire at abandoned factory
The London Police Service (LPS) is investigating a “suspicious” fire at an industrial building at 120 Weston Street.
Kitchener
-
Human remains found in Oxford County
OPP are investigating after human remains were discovered Saturday in Oxford County.
-
Cambridge crash sends pedestrian to hospital with serious injuries
Police are investigating a Cambridge collision that sent a pedestrian to hospital with serious injuries Friday.
-
Suspect images released after theft spree in Kitchener neighbourhood
Police have released photos of someone they’d like to speak with after multiple victims in a Kitchener neighbourhood had their vehicles rummaged through Friday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
One dead in fatal ATV crash on Manitoulin Island
A 28-year-old from Espanola was killed in a single-vehicle ATV crash on Perivale Road on Manitoulin Island on Friday afternoon, provincial police say.
-
Six dead, more than 150 cases confirmed in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak: PHAC
Federal officials have confirmed a sixth Canadian death and 153 cases of salmonella in an outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes.
-
Northern Ont. man fined $48K for damaging turtle habitat
A northern Ontario man who conducted road work without a permit has been fined $48,000 for damaging turtle habitat.
Ottawa
-
No injuries reported after U-Haul driver strikes carport in Ottawa
Ottawa Fire Services says no one has been reported hurt but two carports in the New Edinburgh area were damaged after a driver crashed a U-Haul truck into them.
-
Brockville, Ont. resident killed in fatal crash overnight
Ontario Provincial Police say a Brockville resident is dead following a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.
-
Residents grapple with cumbersome vacant tax audit
Just as the Vacant Unit Tax portal opens for residents to declare they live in their own homes, some residents were stunned to get a letter in the mail from the city telling them they have been audited.
Windsor
-
Police seek person of interest in Riverside Drive arson
Windsor police are looking to identify a woman in connection to an arson earlier this month after receiving footage of her going into the home before it became engulfed in flames.
-
Maiden Lane to get its glow on for the holiday season
Downtown’s Maiden Lane will once shine bright for the holiday season.
-
Tentative deal reached between union and TransAlta
A tentative deal has been reached between Unifor Local 44 and TransAlta after five days of negotiations.
Barrie
-
One person dead after vehicle crashes into Lake Simcoe
Provincial police are investigating a crash that killed one person after a vehicle crashed into Lake Simcoe.
-
Man charged in ransomware investigation after Bradford search warrant executed
An Oakville man has been charged in connection with a three-year-long ransomware investigation that included a search warrant in Simcoe County.
-
Coldwater home total loss after afternoon fire
A family is ending the work week without a roof over their head after a fire erupted early Friday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
'All these parents are scrambling': Sudden closure of Dartmouth daycare leaves some parents in the lurch
A Cole Harbor daycare closed sooner than originally planned, leaving some parents in the lurch.
-
Musquodoboit Harbour man dies after collision on Highway 103: N.S. RCMP
Police in Nova Scotia say a 63-year-old Musquodoboit Harbour man has died following an early morning crash in East River.
-
105-year-old Second World War veteran honoured in Cape Breton
105-year-old WW2 veteran Ernie Buist was honoured with a quilt in Cape Breton.
Calgary
-
Christmas at the Nation celebrates Indigenous culture, tradition at 7 Chiefs Sportsplex
If you’re looking for unique items to gift this holiday season, the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex on the Tsuut’ina Nation will not disappoint this weekend.
-
‘Always encourages people’: Man who died in N.W. Calgary shed fire remembered by relative
One of the men who died in a shed fire in northwest Calgary earlier this week is being remembered by a relative as a funny and kind father.
-
Premier Smith on hand to launch helium purification facility north of Brooks, Alta.
A first-of-its-kind helium purification facility was officially opened Saturday north of Brooks, Alta.
Winnipeg
-
Police searching for suspects in Graham Avenue homicide
Winnipeg police are searching for suspects in the city's latest homicide.
-
-
Corydon carjacking leads Winnipeg police on high-speed chase
A Winnipeg man faces numerous charges after an overnight carjacking and high-speed police chase in the south central part of the city.
Vancouver
-
Unattended candle caused fire in Chilliwack townhouse, chief says
An unattended candle led to a townhouse fire that sent one woman to hospital in Chilliwack Friday, firefighters say.
-
Canadian man loses $2K after booking trip through fake travel website
A Canadian man is out over $2,200 after booking a trip to Brazil through a fraudulent travel website.
-
Six dead, more than 150 cases confirmed in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak: PHAC
Federal officials have confirmed a sixth Canadian death and 153 cases of salmonella in an outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's renewable energy pause could become lingering stumble, observers say
It was just supposed to be a pause, a breather for an overburdened regulator and concerned public to catch up with an industry growing beyond expectations.
-
'No consultation': Some Edmonton residents upset with camp-trailer shelter forming near their homes
A housing and support centre at the former Sands Hotel on Fort Road is about to get a lot bigger, but some neighbours are upset about it, claiming they haven't been properly consulted.
-
Plan to clear central Edmonton homeless camps delayed by court injunction
A court has granted an interim injunction against the Edmonton Police Service and the City of Edmonton to stop plans to clear eight homeless camp sites next week.