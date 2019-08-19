

The Canadian Press





PICTON, Ont. -- Police say a man previously arrested in an alleged roofing fraud is now facing 10 more charges.

Provincial police originally arrested the man from Consecon, Ont., last month and charged him with two counts of fraud over $5,000.

They alleged that he accepted payment for roofing work that he never completed.

Police say five more alleged victims have since come forward with similar claims.

Investigators estimate the value of the alleged fraud at around $29,700, and say they're still looking for other potential victims.

The additional charges the man now faces include three new counts of fraud over $5,000 and four counts of theft over $5,000.