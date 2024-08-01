TORONTO
Toronto

    • OPP concerned for well-being of 2 people who walked away from Hwy. 401 crash with significant injuries

    Police say two people riding the motorcycle walked away with significant injuries after a collision on Highway 401 in Ajax on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. (OPP_HSD) Police say two people riding the motorcycle walked away with significant injuries after a collision on Highway 401 in Ajax on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. (OPP_HSD)
    Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for two injured people who walked away from a collision on Highway 401 Thursday afternoon, saying they are concerned for their well-being.

    OPP said a motorcycle and a car collided on the westbound lanes of the highway near Westney Road in Ajax at 12:20 p.m.

    The male motorcycle rider and the female passenger are believed to have sustained “significant injuries” and left the scene.

    OPP said the two individuals were last seen northbound on Westney Road from Highway 401.

    The man is described as Caucasian, about five-foot-eight to six-foot-tall, with a black beard and brown hair. The woman is believed to be Caucasian, five-foot-two to five-foot-five, with blonde hair in a ponytail.

    Police said the two may be French-speaking.

    “If either the male or female are encountered, please encourage them to get medical attention,” OPP said.

    The cause of the collision is unknown.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-668-3388.

