Ontario woman 'shocked' when sunroof explodes in 2-month-old SUV

Meaghan Maloney of London, Ont. said she was driving on her way to work, along Highway 401, in her 2023 Nissan Rogue when the sunroof shattered without warning.

“When you hear an explosion like that, and you're not expecting it – it is quite shocking,” Maloney said. “It wasn't until I heard the wind, that I looked up to see the sunroof was gone."

Maloney bought the SUV new in December last year, and was shocked when the sunroof shattered about a month later. She thought the $1,400 repair would be paid for by Nissan, as the vehicle was almost brand new and under warranty.

"It should be repaired under at least the three-year warranty, but for some reason, the sunroof is not included," said Maloney.

Transport Canada says there have been 803 cases of sunroofs shattering since 2012. There have been almost 600 sunroofs that burst into pieces between 2016 and 2020.

The federal agency said, in most cases, sunroof breaks are caused by impact damage and not a manufacturer’s defect.

When CTV News Toronto asked Nissan about Maloney’s case, Didier Marsaud, Director of Corporate Communications with Nissan, said, “Nissan is committed to the safety and security of our customers and their passengers. We are not aware of any defects affecting the sunroof of the Nissan Rogue.”

“Our Customer Service team will be in touch with this customer in order to have their vehicle inspected by one of our technicians. We cannot comment on this case until this inspection is concluded, and in the meantime, we recommend this customer contact their insurance company.”

Maloney said she feels her sunroof should be repaired at no cost to her.

“Obviously, I cannot drive with my sunroof the way it is. We took it upon ourselves to duct tape the sunroof so that I was able to drive to work today," she said.

Following a review of Maloney’s case, Nissan said it decided to repair the sunroof as a goodwill gesture, and provide Maloney with a rental vehicle.

“I am astounded that they decided to help me and repair the sunroof. It’s such a relief,” said Maloney.