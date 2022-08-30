Ontario woman shocked lost $20K engagement ring diamond not covered by insurance
When an Ontario woman noticed that a large diamond had fallen out of her engagement ring that her husband had bought for her 35 years ago, she couldn’t help but become emotional.
“I started crying because it's so sentimental to me and can never be replaced. It had a beautiful diamond on it that my husband designed so it's very special to me," said Saverina Chiappetta of Woodbridge.
When Chiappetta received the ring in 1988, the diamond in her engagement was worth about $20,000.
When the diamond was lost, Chiappetta checked her home insurance policy and initially she felt she was covered for a replacement.
“I looked at my insurance policy and it said I had coverage for possessions of up to $613,000 so I naturally assumed the wedding ring would be covered,” said Chiappetta.
A similar replacement diamond would now cost as much as $55,000, but when Chiappetta contacted her insurance company she was told her policy had limitations.
Chiappetta’s home policy is with the Pembridge Insurance Company and the company told CTV News Toronto in a statement that, “the customer in question purchased her insurance through a broker and is being paid the full amount for jewelry covered under her policy, which she agreed to at the time of purchase and upon multiple annual renewals.”
“This instance should serve as an important reminder for Canadians to discuss with their insurance professional any particularly valuable items they may have – such as art, jewellery or antiques – which may require a formal appraisal and a “personal article floater” added to their policy to help ensure they are covered for full replacement value.”
If you have a pricey comic book collection, a racing bike or expensive jewellery, you may need extra insurance to make sure it can be replaced if there is a fire, flood or the item is lost or stolen.
“It's important to understand the limits within your policy,” said Anne Marie Thomas with the Insurance Bureau of Canada.
“If you have high value items or collectible items it's important that you get these appraised and then take that appraisal to your insurance professional for a special endorsement or rider."
Chiappetta will receive an insurance payout closer to $5,000, but the amount is still being worked out.
Chiappetta said she would have purchased extra insurance for her wedding ring if she had known it was required.
“I would definitely have bought extra insurance for my ring for an extra $50, to $100, to $200 a year. Why didn't they try to sell me more insurance? Why was it never a discussion?"
It's a good reminder for anyone with expensive jewellery, art or any item which is extremely valuable to check with your insurance company to make sure you have the coverage you think you do.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Proposed alcohol guidelines recommend no more than 2 drinks per week
Newly proposed guidelines for alcohol for alcohol consumption says Canadians should stick to a maximum of two drinks per week in order to reduce their risk of negative health consequences.
PM Trudeau to shuffle cabinet on Wednesday, sources say
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make a small cabinet shuffle tomorrow at Rideau Hall, CTV News has learned. The move comes just prior to the federal cabinet retreat next week in Vancouver, B.C.
'Stay away from B.C.': Ukrainians struggle to find affordable housing after fleeing war
Ukrainians who have escaped their war-torn country are arriving in British Columbia to find themselves thrust into the province's ultra-competitive rental market with little help finding a home.
RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta
The RCMP says it is investigating the verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland that occurred in Alberta on Aug. 26, saying it 'takes threats against public officials seriously.' After the footage emerged over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.
NEW | Where does the Liberal promise to address harmful online content stand?
With considerable attention on an increase in hate and harassment online, questions are being raised over where the federal government's promises stand, related to addressing harmful content. After receiving heaps of feedback, and going back to the drawing board, sources close to the file tell CTVNews.ca that the government is still contemplating how to approach the complex 'online safety' legislation.
BREAKING | Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies at age 91: Russian media
Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War without bloodshed but failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union, died on Tuesday at the age of 91, Russian news agencies cited hospital officials as saying.
Daughters of murdered Vancouver Island man seek answers, accountability years after his death
The daughters of a murdered Metchosin, B.C., man are looking for answers, accountability and change to federal public safety policies three years after he was found dead in his home.
How to keep your kids safe when posting back to school photos
Mounties are reminding parents to be cautious when sharing photos of children as they head back to school.
Several people still 'severely ill' after mass poisoning at Markham, Ont. restaurant
Several people are still severely ill and being treated in intensive care after a mass poisoning at a Markham, Ont. restaurant this weekend, officials say.
Montreal
-
Bulletproof vests, heightened security as Quebec party leaders campaign across province
Party leaders in Quebec are being surrounded by heightened security as they spread out across the province. 'We can't hide the fact that there's been a change in the political climate in Quebec,' said Parti Québécois (PQ) Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon. 'I was given a bulletproof vest, for example.'
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Severe thunderstorms expected in Montreal region today
A cold front approaching from Ontario is expected to move into the muggy air mass across Southern Quebec on Tuesday, triggering severe thunderstorms.
-
PQ leader accuses author of Montreal Gazette cartoon of 'Quebec bashing'
A cartoon in the Montreal Gazette on Tuesday has drawn the ire of the Parti Quebecois (PQ) and others who call it a clear example of 'Quebec bashing' and a stain on the legacy of Rene Levesque.
London
-
'Give us our building back': Tenants of community housing building say they've been ignored for too long
It was a meeting the tenants at 632 Hale Street say they have been demanding for years. They were anxious to voice their concerns to the leadership of London and Middlesex Community Housing regarding how they no longer feel safe in their homes.
-
Movati to close both London, Ont. locations on Wednesday
Londoners who work out at Movati Athletic will have to look for a new gym as the company announced it will be closing both of its London locations effective Wednesday, citing COVID-19 repercussions and real estate woes.
-
Single-vehicle crash in London ties up traffic
A single-vehicle crash tied up traffic at the intersection of Huron Street and Highbury Avenue for about an hour on Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Brantford woman dealing with aftermath of 'nightmare' fire
“This is where my life flashed before my eyes,” Patricia Attwell says, gesturing at a charred and boarded-up building.
-
Justin Trudeau stops in Kitchener to announce $2 billion for housing initiatives
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Housing, Diversity and Inclusion Ahmed Hussen were in Kitchener Tuesday to make a major housing announcement.
-
Waterloo public school board commits $12 million to improve ventilation systems
As a new fall semester quickly approaches, school boards are looking to optimize their air quality in schools through improved filtration and ventilation.
Northern Ontario
-
First-time mom delivers baby in pickup truck on side of the road
A Sudbury area family is celebrating the arrival of a baby boy after his dramatic entrance on the way to the hospital early Tuesday morning.
-
Investigation into Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young people continues
Police in Barrie, Ont., continue to investigate a crash that left six young people dead over the weekend. The force says the probe into the 'tragic event' will take time to complete.
-
Special Olympics Ontario golf returns with Hometown Games tournament
Eleven Special Olympic Ontario athletes from North Bay took part in the year-end golf tournament at Osprey Links in Callander.
Ottawa
-
Ontario's premier says Trudeau agrees 'status quo isn't working' amid health-care crisis
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he had a productive meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today at which health-care was the top priority item.
-
Ottawa Pakistani community collecting supplies for flood-ravaged homeland
Unprecedented monsoon rains have ravaged Pakistan, leaving large swaths of the south-Asian nation underwater. More than 1,000 people are dead, millions more have been displaced and aid is urgently needed.
-
Back to school and back to 'normal' for Ottawa's French public and catholic students
Tens of thousands of students in Ottawa’s French public and French catholic school boards returned to the classroom Tuesday for the first day of a new school year. After years of COVID-19 restrictions, there is hope that this year will be different and won’t include online learning interruptions.
Windsor
-
Video of alleged assault suspects on social media released by Windsor police
Windsor police are looking for help identifying suspects after two alleged assaults that were posted to social media.
-
Police identify one suspect after alleged stabbing at Riverside Drive apartment door
Windsor police have released the identity of a suspect and another photo related to a stabbing at Riverside Drive apartment door.
-
ArriveCAN app continues to polarize during visit by federal transport minister
Canada’s federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra continued to defend the government’s use of the ArriveCAN app during a two-day visit in Windsor, Ont. Tuesday. Meanwhile, several community and business leaders continue to stress they believe the app is hindering the region’s ability to fully recover from the pandemic.
Barrie
-
Deadly Barrie, Ont. crash investigation will take time: police
Police continue to search for answers after six young lives were cut short in the early morning hours Saturday in Barrie, Ont.
-
Lost kayakers rescued from Minesing swamp: OPP
Rescue teams came to the aid of two young kayakers who became lost in the Minesing swamp in Springwater Township.
-
Loaded gun, drugs seized during OPP search near Orillia
A 21-year-old from Etobicoke faces a slew of charges after police say the accused dodged a RIDE check in Ramara Township, flipped the vehicle and was found with a loaded gun.
Atlantic
-
Mountie who investigated N.S. mass shooter linked to murder case under federal review
An RCMP officer who investigated the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooter has been linked to the alleged mishandling of a 2017 murder case that is under federal review.
-
N.B. reports 4 new COVID-19-related deaths, increase in hospitalizations
New Brunswick is reporting four new deaths related to COVID-19, as well as an increase in hospitalizations, in its weekly update.
-
P.E.I. reports 2 COVID-19 deaths, double number of hospitalizations, drop in cases
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two more people on Prince Edward Island, according to data released by the province Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Driver killed in crash on Calgary's Tsuut'ina Trail
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Calgary's Tsuut'ina Trail on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Fatal stabbing in Inglewood condo building hallway deemed random: police
Homicide unit investigators have identified the victim and his accused killer in connection with Saturday's afternoon stabbing in an Inglewood condominium building.
-
'Save it, save it, save it': Wish list growing as Alberta projects $13.2B surplus
Alberta's surplus is likely to be $13.2 billion in 2022-23 resulting in lower taxes, debt reduction and $3 billion in savings, premier Jason Kenney revealed in a surprise announcement Tuesday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
'She was happy. She was feisty': Manitoba's oldest resident passes away at 111 years old
A Manitoba woman, the province’s oldest living resident, is being remembered by her family as a funny, sharp woman with a passion for learning.
-
Controversial River Park South development gets pushed back due to lack of consultation
A developer's lack of consultation with a River Park South community has prompted councillors to defer a controversial development for more than two months.
-
6-year-old dies after scooter and ATV collide: Manitoba RCMP
RCMP say a six-year-old boy has died after a crash on a private Manitoba roadway.
Vancouver
-
'Stay away from B.C.': Ukrainians struggle to find affordable housing after fleeing war
Ukrainians who have escaped their war-torn country are arriving in British Columbia to find themselves thrust into the province's ultra-competitive rental market with little help finding a home.
-
Woman shouted racial slurs and spat on North Vancouver business owner, police say
After a North Vancouver business owner reported being spat on while having racial slurs hurled at him, Mounties say they are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.
-
Escaped B.C. murder suspect convicted in Vancouver gangland execution
A man who escaped a B.C. prison earlier this summer while standing trial for a gangland slaying has been convicted while he remains at large.
Edmonton
-
'Save it, save it, save it': Wish list growing as Alberta projects $13.2B surplus
Alberta's surplus is likely to be $13.2 billion in 2022-23 resulting in lower taxes, debt reduction and $3 billion in savings, premier Jason Kenney revealed in a surprise announcement Tuesday afternoon.
-
How to keep your kids safe when posting back to school photos
Mounties are reminding parents to be cautious when sharing photos of children as they head back to school.
-
'You couldn't wipe this smile off my face': Edmonton musician's stolen guitar recovered
An Edmonton musician is no longer playing the blues now that his 1964 Red Telecaster guitar is back in his hands.