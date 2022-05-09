Ontario woman says Toronto travel agency error turned dream Jamaica trip into nightmare
An Ontario woman’s plans to celebrate a milestone birthday in Jamaica were all but ruined thanks to a mistake she says was made by a Toronto travel agency.
“I was just so looking forward to this getaway and it was nothing but torture,” Joan Russell told CTV news Toronto.
Like most Ontarians, Russell said two years of rolling public health restrictions due to COVID-19 had left her feeling isolated and in need of a change of scenery.
After spending her sixtieth birthday in lockdown, Russell planned a belated celebration for herself on the white-sand beaches of Negril.
“Negril. I wanted to go to Negril,” the Vaughan, Ont. resident said she told the travel agent who booked the six-night, $2,538 trip.
A seasoned traveller, Russell said she had used travel agencies to book trips on her behalf in the past and trusted them to book accommodations to her specifications -- typically nothing less than a 4-star hotel in a quiet environment.
She had booked with this agency before and said she felt at ease ahead of crossing the destination off her “bucket list.” She said she reviewed the booking details, and felt confident all was in order ahead of the trip.
With her bags packed and spirits high, Russell touched down in Montego Bay on March 24. She boarded a coach bus headed for her destination.
Then the problems started.
She said the bus operator came around with a clipboard to check that all the passengers on board had a reservation.
“He asked for my name and said, ‘you’re not on here.’”
Confused, Russell said she was informed she did not in fact have a reservation at her hotel in Negril and was asked to get off the bus.
Russell, who suffers from anxiety, said she felt like she was having a “nervous breakdown” as a result of the startling revelation.
“Immediately, I’m in panic mode. I went from zero to 100 per cent panic,” she said.
With no seats in the busy airport, Russell said she spent the next several hours on the floor and on the phone with the travel agency in an effort to find out what had gone wrong.
Some $200 in roaming charges later, Russell said she was informed by the travel agency that they had made a mistake. She did not have a reservation at a hotel on the calm shores of Negril, but instead at a property in Montego Bay that Russell said was more known for its party atmosphere, loud music, and all-day drinking.
Disappointed, she said she tried to find a flight home and cut her losses. With none available -- and the cost to eventually switch over to her original booking far exceeding the trip’s initial budget -- Russell decided to accept her fate.
“Let’s just call it a wash. I’m just going to stay here and ride it out,” she said.
And that’s what she did for the next six days, which Russell said were far from enjoyable.
“I had hell. I didn’t enjoy a minute of this. It was torture. For me, it was not my type of setting, environment. Nothing. The days just passed and I just wanted to be back home.”
Joan Russell tries to enjoy her time in Jamaica after an alleged mistake by a Toronto travel agency derailed her vacation plans. (Supplied)
When she did return home, Russell said she contacted the travel agency to make things right.
They discussed compensation and Russell said they agreed on a dollar figure of $700 -- far less than half the value of the total trip, but enough to cover roaming charges, other expenses, and the ordeal itself.
The travel agency said they would send her the money in an e-transfer, Russell explained. She claims she has not received that money or heard from the travel agency since that conversation.
Russell has since contacted Ontario’s travel regulator, the Travel Industry Council of Ontario (TICO), to file a formal complaint.
In an email to CTV News Toronto, TICO said the complaint itself is in the “early stages of processing.”
“Tico is committed to completing its process which will include the requirement for the applicable travel agency to provide their position in writing to TICO and provide any supporting documentation or information requested to allow TICO to make its determination,” a spokesperson said.
Once the process is complete, Russell will receive written communication from TICO summarizing the outcome and the regulator’s position on the matter.
In the meantime, Russell said she feels victimized and wants to seek justice in the aftermath of the mix-up.
“I feel like a victim and I’m tired of feeling like a victim,” she said. “He said he was wrong, you are wrong, but you need to also now follow that up by making the consumer whole again.
“That’s what justice is: You make the person whole. You don’t take from them and give them something that they didn’t ask for.”
Royal Travels told CTV News Toronto that it has agreed to send Russell the aforementioned $700, but at time of writing, she said that no money has been received.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prince Charles delivers the Queen's Speech at U.K. parliament opener
Britain's Conservative government made sweeping promises to cut crime, improve health care and revive the U.K.'s pandemic-scarred economy as it laid out its plans for the next year in a tradition-steeped ceremony in Parliament -- but without Queen Elizabeth II, who was absent for the first time in six decades.
Tears, hugs and joy in St. John's as 166 Ukrainian refugees arrive from Poland
A plane arrived in St. John's Monday night from Poland, where the Newfoundland and Labrador government has set up a satellite office to help Ukrainians fleeing Russian attacks on their homeland resettle in Canada's easternmost province.
Ontario woman warns about choosing credit card PIN after RBC refuses to refund $8,772
An Ontario woman is warning people about what they choose as their credit card PIN after she said RBC refused to refund nearly $9,000 in fraudulent charges.
Thousands of fake toonies have been seized in Canada. This is how to tell if you have one
An Ontario man has been charged after approximately 10,000 counterfeit toonies were discovered circulating in Canada.
Backlogs improved, but long waits remain for elective surgeries
Canadian hospitals and health systems are still struggling through the ebb and flow of COVID-19, leading to long delays for elective procedures, new data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information shows. Though, the data shows, they are improving.
Russia pounds vital port of Odessa, targeting supply lines
Russia pounded away at Ukraine's vital southern port of Odessa, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday, as they announced they found the bodies of 44 civilians in the rubble of a building in the northeast that was destroyed weeks ago.
'It didn't cross their minds': Emergency director says RCMP didn't consider alert during mass shooting
The head of Nova Scotia's Emergency Management Office says he found it surprising the RCMP waited so long to issue a provincewide alert about a gunman who killed 22 people during a 13-hour rampage in April 2020.
Racist but unenforceable clauses in some B.C. land covenants bar residents of 'African or Asiatic descent'
There are growing calls to proactively scrub racist language from restrictive land covenants in British Columbia, including clauses that once barred people 'of African or Asiatic descent' from living on certain properties.
'People are going to die': Last doctor leaves Fogo Island
The Fogo Island Health Clinic's last permanent doctor will be leaving the practice and the island in June, making residents more vulnerable, says the Mayor of Fogo Island, Andrew Shea.
Montreal
-
Quebec soccer world outraged after teen referee punched by adult spectator
The video shows a boy, reportedly 17 years old, in a yellow and black referee uniform, standing on the sidelines of a soccer pitch as an adult man steps onto the field, argues with him and quickly throws a punch to his head.
-
'It's not supposed to be here': Wayward minke whale spotted near Montreal sparks worries
A marine mammal research group is keeping a close eye on a wayward minke whale that made its way to the Montreal area over the weekend, raising concerns about its safety.
-
Police investigate second drive-by shooting in Montreal area in two days; no injuries reported
Monday night saw another drive-by shooting in Montreal after a weekend when a man was killed and others injured in a similar shooting in Laval. No one appears to be injured after Monday's incident.
London
-
'No one is happy' but councillors still back development plan around Victoria Park
A plan to regulate the height and density of new buildings around London’s Victoria Park, found rare consensus among developers and neighbours — both sides are unsatisfied.
-
Thousands of fake toonies have been seized in Canada. This is how to tell if you have one
An Ontario man has been charged after approximately 10,000 counterfeit toonies were discovered circulating in Canada.
-
Where to watch today's Ontario election announcements
All four of Ontario's main party leaders are in North Bay on Tuesday for a debate dedicated to issues that impact residents in northern Ontario.
Kitchener
-
No injuries after concrete slab crashes onto Highway 403 in Brantford, Ont.
A section of Highway 403 in Brantford, Ont. was closed in both directions Monday after a piece of an overpass bridge broke off and fell onto the highway.
-
One person seriously injured in Cambridge stabbing: police
One person has been transported to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Cambridge.
-
Late night gunshots reported in downtown Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are looking into reports of gunshots in downtown Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
Commercial driver from Saskatchewan charged in January crash in northern Ontario
Nearly four months after a crash between two commercial vehicles in northern Ontario that closed Highway 11 for about 14 hours, one of the drivers has been charged.
-
Ontario woman warns about choosing credit card PIN after RBC refuses to refund $8,772
An Ontario woman is warning people about what they choose as their credit card PIN after she said RBC refused to refund nearly $9,000 in fraudulent charges.
-
Ontario party leaders' campaigns converge in North Bay for northern debate
All four main Ontario party leaders are in North Bay today for a debate on issues that affect residents in northern Ontario.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa councillor Fleury not seeking re-election
Veteran city councillor Mathieu Fleury says he is not running for re-election in this fall’s municipal election, nor is he running for mayor.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | More labourers join strike action on construction sites
Construction on major projects across the city—from condos to Parliament Hill—will likely be stopped as trade unions take strike action.
-
Ottawa drivers say gas prices causing them to cancel summer plans
Drivers in Ottawa say the record-high gas prices in Canada are forcing them to cancel their summer travel plans.
Windsor
-
Police investigation underway downtown Windsor
There is an increased police presence on Riverside Drive in downtown Windsor.
-
Two-vehicle crash closes Queens Line in Tilbury
Chatham-Kent police say a section of Queens Line is temporarily closed after a crash in Tilbury.
-
Speed bump installation policy approved for Windsor
Windsor council has approved a speed bump request system.
Barrie
-
'I was in complete shock:' Bradford couple wins $250,000
Bradford residents Lino and Sarah Calicchia are celebrating after picking up their first big win.
-
Autism centre for kids to open just outside of Barrie next month
A new autism centre will be opening up just outside of Barrie next month.
-
Fire danger rating set to high in Muskoka
The recent wave of warmer weather has led to drier conditions across the region, leading officials to set the fire danger rating to high in Muskoka.
Atlantic
-
'It didn't cross their minds': Emergency director says RCMP didn't consider alert during mass shooting
The head of Nova Scotia's Emergency Management Office says he found it surprising the RCMP waited so long to issue a provincewide alert about a gunman who killed 22 people during a 13-hour rampage in April 2020.
-
Tears, hugs and joy in St. John's as 166 Ukrainian refugees arrive from Poland
A plane arrived in St. John's Monday night from Poland, where the Newfoundland and Labrador government has set up a satellite office to help Ukrainians fleeing Russian attacks on their homeland resettle in Canada's easternmost province.
-
'I'm getting recognized when I leave my house now': Mattea Roach on 'Jeopardy!' streak
Mattea Roach is still tutoring and planning to go back to school after becoming the most successful Canadian contestant in 'Jeopardy!' history.
Calgary
-
Heritage Drive closed near Glenmore Trail after garbage truck hits overpass
Commuters are facing detours in the city's southeast as two major thoroughfares were closed after a garbage truck hit an overpass.
-
Missing Calgary brothers, last seen in Applewood, found safe
The Calgary Police Service says officers have found an 11-year-old boy and his nine-year-old brother who had been missing since Monday.
-
Gaudreau scores on penalty shot, Flames down Stars 4-1 to even up playoff series
Johnny Gaudreau scored on a penalty shot for the Calgary Flames in Monday's 4-1 win over the Dallas Stars to even up their playoff series at two wins apiece.
Winnipeg
-
Overland flooding causes road to collapse in Riding Mountain National Park
A road is closed in Manitoba’s Riding Mountain National Park on Tuesday after collapsing from flooding.
-
Some cities will not halve child-care fees by end of year, study finds
The federal government’s highly touted national child-care program aims to make care more affordable for parents, but a new study suggests just how much fees are reduced will depend on where they live. The study by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says because provinces and territories are taking different approaches to try to meet the government’s initial fee reduction targets, some might miss them.
-
'You have taken everything away': Mother of homicide victim wants answers about son's death
The mother of a man who died after being found critically injured on the Slaw Rebchuk Bridge in Winnipeg is speaking out, calling for whoever was involved in her son's death to turn themselves in.
Vancouver
-
Suspect charged after woman allegedly assaulted in underground parking lot: Surrey RCMP
Surrey Mounties say a suspect was arrested and charged days after a woman reported being assaulted in an underground parking lot.
-
B.C. farming community concerned about fumes, livestock after smelly spill in ditch
The Peace Valley Regional District says a strong odour from a ditch in the northeastern B.C. farming community of Rolla was due to the spill of a hydrocarbon from an unknown source.
-
Discovery of 2 bodies in Abbotsford home prompts homicide investigation
Two bodies were found in an Abbotsford home Monday morning and homicide investigators have been called in to probe the deaths.
Edmonton
-
Unpredictable series resumes as Kings visit Oilers
The Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers are tied at 2-2 in a best-of-seven first-round clash that can best be described as the Jekyll and Hyde series.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cool again today, warming trend starts tomorrow
A few flurries moving through the Edmonton region early this morning.
-
Alberta Court of Appeal to rule whether federal assessment law is unconstitutional
Alberta's highest court is set to release a decision today on the province's attempt to declare the federal government's environmental assessment act unconstitutional.