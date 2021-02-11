TORONTO -- The Ontario government has said it will postpone March Break for students and teachers for a month.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce made the announcement at Queen’s Park on Thursday afternoon alongside Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams.

The week-long break, which was originally scheduled for March 15-19, will now take place on the week of April 12th.

Lecce previously said that the decision would be based “exclusively on public health imperatives.”

“At the end of the day, people should not be travelling, we are encouraging people to stay in this province and stay in their communities,” he said. “We know about these new variants we do not want to bring more of them into our province.”

Ontario schools were switched to remote-only learning following the winter holiday break as case counts surged but the provincial government has gradually been allowing students to return to classrooms in recent weeks as case counts have declined.

Schools in an additional 13 public health units reopened on Monday, including Durham and Halton regions.

Meanwhile, schools in Toronto, York and Peel are set to reopen on Feb. 16.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.