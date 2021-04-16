TORONTO -- Ontario will place restrictions on interprovincial travel, place enhanced rules on outdoor activities and limit essential retail to 25 per cent capacity in order to slow the spread of COVID-19, CTV News Toronto has learned.

Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce the measures in a press conference at Queen's Park at 4 p.m. CTVNews.Toronto.ca will stream Ford’s press conference live.

According to sources, there will be new restrictions on recreational activities like golf, playgrounds, tennis, outdoor soccer, and camping.

There will be restriction on province-to-province travel, though exact details are not yet known.

Essential businesses will be forced to limit capacity to 25 per cent, source say.

Ontario will also be stepping up enforcement of the stay-at-home order.

The news comes after Ontario released new COVID-19 modeling data that showed the third COVID-19 wave will continue into the summer if the current stay-at-home-order does not last six weeks and if Ontario does not support high-risk communities and increase vaccinations.

Experts with Ontario’s COVID-19 science advisory table presented the new data during a news conference on Friday amid record-breaking COVID-19 infections rates and as an unprecedented number of people fight the deadly disease in intensive care.

This is a developing story. More to come.