TORONTO -- Without a stay-at-home order lasting six weeks, a more robust vaccination campaign and support for high-risk communities, the current COVID-19 wave will not flatten and will continue into the summer, new modelling data released by the Ontario government shows.

The new data released on Friday comes as the province struggles with record-breaking COVID-19 infections rates and unprecedented amounts of people fighting the deadly disease in intensive care units across Ontario.

Experts presenting the modelling data said case numbers and the province’s positivity rate continue to rise rapidly. They warn the high case numbers will continue into the summer if immediate steps are not taken to curb the spread.

Without the COVID-19 measures currently in place, and assuming a daily administering of at least 100,000 vaccinations, the province would have seen over 30,000 cases a day by late May and early June, the data suggests.

With the measures currently in place, which officials described as “moderate,” the province is expected to see just over 10,000 cases a day in June. In the best case scenario with stronger measures and 100,000 vaccinations a day, less than 4,000 cases a day are expected by late May and early June.

All these scenarios improve drastically if vaccinations increase to 300,000 a day, and the public health measures last for six weeks across the province. The data shows strong measures plus the 300,000 vaccines would flatten the curve by the end of June.

Ontario currently does not have enough vaccines to meet the 300,000 doses per day level.

The Ontario government implemented a stay-at-home order last week after experts within and outside his government urgently called for the closure of non-essential businesses and services.

Since then, Friday’s modelling data showed that mobility in Ontario has declined slightly but not enough to bring current case growth under control.

This is a breaking news story. More to come…