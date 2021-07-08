Advertisement
Ontario will expand video surveillance coverage across the province
A CCTV camera was set up in Edmonton's Mill Creek Ravine following an attempted sexual assault earlier in August. Aug. 17, 2020. (CTV News Edmonton)
TORONTO -- Ontario will spend millions of dollars on a grant program allowing police forces to expand CCTV coverage.
A total of $6 million will be made available over three years.
Grants will cover 50 per cent of the costs associated with buying and installing the closed-circuit television cameras and supplies.
Municipal and First Nations police services and the Ontario Provincial Police can apply for funding starting Thursday.
The province says it's part of a larger effort to combat gun and gang violence.
Premier Doug Ford says the government wants to ensure communities can recover from the pandemic without "fear of crime."