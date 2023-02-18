Ontario-wide recall issued for Maple Dale Cheese '1 year old Cheddar' due to possible Listeria contamination

An aged cheddar cheese product sold in Ontario is being recalled due to possible Listeria contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) posted a notice on its website Saturday that Maple Dale Cheese Co. is recalling its 1 year old Cheddar, as it may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a disease-causing bacteria.

The affected product is 235 grams with a UPC no. 623164222356, and a best-before date of August 21, 2023.

The CFIA said contaminated products may not look or smell spoiled but can still make those who consume them sick. Symptoms include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness.

At this time, there have been no reported illnesses in connection with the recalled product, the CFIA said.

“The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products,” the notice read.

“The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.”

This is the second cheese product recalled this week due to possible Listeria contamination. On Wednesday, the CFIA said PC's Canadian Cheddar sold nationwide was being recalled after testing found the bacteria.