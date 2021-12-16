Ontario will be releasing new COVID-19 modelling data late Thursday morning as the province sees a surge in Omicron cases.

The co-chair of the province’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table Dr. Adalsteinn Brown will present the data at 11 a.m.

The latest projections come a day after Ontario expanded eligibility for vaccine booster shots and reduced capacity for certain large venues including sporting arenas and movie theatres. COVID-19 rapid tests are also going to be provided to residents free of charge at pop-up sites and select LCBO locations as part of a province-wide “holiday testing blitz.”

The last round of modelling was released in early December and found that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations will continue to rise without further public health measures and vaccinations—however, the data did not include any information on the Omicron variant.

The science table said that “even without Omicron” the number of people in the intensive care with COVID-19 is expected to climb to between 250 and 400 by January.

Earlier this week Dr. Peter Juni, who is the scientific director of the Ontario science advisory table, said the province could see upwards of 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 a day by New Year's Eve

According to a new report from Public Health Ontario, the Omicron variant already accounts for more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 cases in the province.