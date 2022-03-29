Ontario to permanently set speed limits on some highway sections at 110 km/h
Ontario is set to announce today that speed limits of 110 kilometres per hour on six sections of provincial highways are here to stay.
The province launched a pilot project in 2019 to boost the speeds on certain areas of highway across the province, and The Canadian Press has learned that those speed limits will now be made permanent as of April 22.
Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney, who is set to make the announcement later today, says in a statement that those sections of highway were carefully selected based on their ability to accommodate higher speeds.
It applies to the Queen Elizabeth Way from Hamilton to St. Catharines, Highway 402 from London to Sarnia, Highway 417 from Ottawa to the Quebec border, as well as from the Kanata area to Arnprior, Highway 401 from Windsor to Tilbury, and Highway 404 from Newmarket to Woodbine.
The government said two years ago that 80 per cent of people who responded to a survey about the pilot project supported it.
Ontario is also announcing two new areas for a 110-kilometre-an-hour speed limit on a trial basis, on Highway 400 from MacTier to Nobel, and Highway 11 from Emsdale to South River.
The government says the six sections of highway that have seen 110-kilometre-per-hour speed limits since 2019 have comparable speeds and collision trends to similar highway sections with limits of 100 kilometres an hour.
Six other provinces have speed limits of over 100 kilometres an hour on segments of certain highways.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukraine, Russia hold new talks with aim to end fighting
The first face-to-face talks in two weeks between Russia and Ukraine began Tuesday in Turkey, raising flickering hopes there could be progress toward ending a war that has ground into a bloody campaign of attrition.
Canada's new emissions reduction plan to be tabled in Parliament today
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will table a new greenhouse gas emissions plan in Parliament this morning.
Will Smith apologizes: 'I was out of line and I was wrong'
The day after slapping Chris Rock on the stage of the 94th Academy Awards, Will Smith issued an apology to the comedian, the academy and viewers at home, saying he was 'out of line' and that his actions are 'not indicative of the man I want to be.'
Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk dead at 62
Longtime Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk has died at age 62. Melnyk passed away on Monday after an illness he faced 'with determination and courage,' the Senators said in a statement late Monday night.
Queen Elizabeth plans to attend Prince Philip memorial
Senior royals from around the world are gathering Tuesday for a memorial service for Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey that will incorporate hymns and other touches dropped from his funeral last year because of the pandemic. Queen Elizabeth II also plans on attending.
CTV News in Rome | Vatican insider expects residential school apology in Canada
Author and longtime Vatican correspondent Gerard O'Connell expects Pope Francis will want to be in Canada to apologize for the Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system.
CTV NEWS IN VATICAN CITY | 'Today is about our own life': Metis elder reflects after meeting with the Pope
For elder Angie Crerar of the Metis Nation of Alberta, the journey she undertook to the Vatican on Monday was a lifetime in the making, allowing her the chance to tell Pope Francis about Canada’s residential school system.
Canadian men's soccer team armed with sword for World Cup in Qatar
The Canadian men's soccer team is going to the World Cup and it will be armed this November in Qatar. The team travels with a sword as a good-luck charm.
Russian billionaire Abramovich, Ukrainian peace negotiators hit by suspected poisoning: reports
Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning earlier this month after a meeting in Kyiv, the Wall Street Journal and the investigative outlet Bellingcat reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Montreal
-
Quebec to unveil major plan to reform health care system
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube is set to unveil a major plan to reform the province's health care system.
-
Disgraced fashion mogul Peter Nygard charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement in Montreal
An arrest warrant has been issued in Montreal for Finnish-Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard.
-
'See the world through their eyes': Quebec family on a quest to travel the globe before children lose their vision
Edith Lemay and Sebastien Pelletier want to give their kids as many "visual memories" as possible — memories they can cherish long after losing their eyesight.
London
-
Ontario to permanently set speed limits on some highway sections at 110 km/h
Ontario is set to announce today that speed limits of 110 kilometres per hour on six sections of provincial highways are here to stay.
-
Two charged after several drugs seized during Strathroy home raid
Two Strathroy residents are facing several drug trafficking charges after a search warrant was executed Friday.
-
Tip line set up for Brantford residential school investigation
Police say they want to hear from survivors who have information or witnessed any criminal acts that could have led to any deaths of children at the facility.
Kitchener
-
Highway 7 closed in Rockwood for house fire
A portion of Highway 7 from Cobblestone Place to George Street in Rockwood has been closed as emergency crews fight a house fire.
-
Internet and telephone voting coming to Township of Woolwich
The Township of Woolwich has unanimously backed a plan to include internet and telephone voting as options in the 2022 municipal election.
-
‘Our hearts are broken’: Cambridge teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in connection to 2020 shooting
19-year-old Alex Resendes admits he accidentally shot and killed his friend Mark Chaves.
Northern Ontario
-
What the federal child-care deal means for Ontarians
The Ontario government has signed off on a child-care deal with the federal government, marking the last province in Canada to do so.
-
Tim Hortons tests new drive-thru lanes that will change how you order. This is how they work
Tim Hortons has begun to test new drive-thru technology in Ontario intended to help customers get their orders faster.
-
Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk dead at 62
Longtime Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk has died at age 62. Melnyk passed away on Monday after an illness he faced 'with determination and courage,' the Senators said in a statement late Monday night.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk dead at 62
Longtime Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk has died at age 62. Melnyk passed away on Monday after an illness he faced 'with determination and courage,' the Senators said in a statement late Monday night.
-
'A game changer': Ottawa families react to new child-care deal
Parents in Ottawa are calling the new child-care deal between the provincial and federal government a 'game changer.'
-
Ottawa police investigating south end homicide
The Ottawa police homicide unit is investigating after a woman was found dead in the city’s south end on Monday.
Windsor
-
Freezing rain and ice pellets in Windsor-Essex forecast
Windsor-Essex is expected to have one more day of below average temperatures before warming up mid-week.
-
Ontario to permanently set speed limits on some highway sections at 110 km/h
Ontario is set to announce today that speed limits of 110 kilometres per hour on six sections of provincial highways are here to stay.
-
Massive crowd greets Conservative Party leadership contender Poilievre in Windsor-Essex
Conservative member of parliament Pierre Poilievre came to Windsor-Essex Monday, looking to drum up support in his bid to become the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.
Barrie
-
Snow, ice pellets, freezing rain potential for Simcoe Muskoka
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement calling for messy conditions across Simcoe Muskoka and Grey County.
-
Barrie, Ont. man at centre of 'landmark' Ponzi scheme in court for sentencing hearing
A Barrie, Ont. man who pleaded guilty in connection with a Ponzi scheme investigation was in court Monday for a sentencing hearing.
-
Bradford, Ont. man sentenced in deadly 2020 ATV crash
A judge sentenced a Bradford, Ont. man who pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a deadly 2020 ATV crash to five years in custody.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative government tables first spring budget today
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservatives are to present their first budget today since taking office, and the government has signalled it will be in deficit.
-
Nova Scotia shooting inquiry: RCMP officers doubted reports about replica police car
The first three RCMP officers who responded to the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting testified Monday they were initially doubtful the killer was in a marked RCMP vehicle, even though a dispatcher relayed that information from two 911 calls.
-
'He would always light up the room with his contagious smile': Halifax homicide victim ID'd as talented basketball player
A talented, young basketball player is how many are describing the victim of a Halifax homicide that occurred Saturday morning.
Calgary
-
Alberta proposes bill to merge continuing care rules, strengthen enforcement
Alberta has introduced a bill to consolidate rules on continuing care for more consistent and stronger enforcement.
-
Cancer treatment at risk over 'exodus' of medical physicists
A group of 24 doctors including the section head of radiation oncology at the Tom Baker Cancer Centre is warning patient care is at risk following an exodus of medical physicists.
-
Calgary police investigate early morning attack on woman near Prince's Island Park
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was attacked while walking near Prince's Island Park early Sunday.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba settlement agencies want federal supports extended to Ukrainians arriving in Canada
Manitoba settlement service providers have joined national calls for the federal government to extend supports to Ukrainians arriving in Canada.
-
Ukraine, Russia hold new talks with aim to end fighting
The first face-to-face talks in two weeks between Russia and Ukraine began Tuesday in Turkey, raising flickering hopes there could be progress toward ending a war that has ground into a bloody campaign of attrition.
-
RCMP search for three people following home invasion; one person shot
Manitoba RCMP are searching for three suspects after investigators say a home in Benito, Man. was broken into and one person was shot.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s 'hasty' lifting of mask mandate puts vulnerable at risk: human rights commissioner
B.C.’s lifting of the mask mandate two weeks ago was “hasty” and will have a disproportionate impact on vulnerable and marginalized people, according to the province’s human rights commissioner.
-
Fraser Valley Metis leader brings gifts and a message to meeting with the Pope
The acting president of the Fraser Valley Metis Association travelled to Rome with gifts for Pope Francis, and a message about reconciliation.
-
'Infringement of my rights': Man with MS speaks out about Stanley Park traffic changes
Robert Best says traffic changes implemented in Stanley Park early in the COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on people with disabilities.
Edmonton
-
'We were lucky to get on this flight': Ukrainians arrive in Edmonton on donated plane
Dozens of Ukrainians who fled the war in their home country arrived in Edmonton Monday night.
-
Ukraine, Russia hold new talks with aim to end fighting
The first face-to-face talks in two weeks between Russia and Ukraine began Tuesday in Turkey, raising flickering hopes there could be progress toward ending a war that has ground into a bloody campaign of attrition.
-
'Creative way to make a point': Alberta premier defends using Will Smith slap meme
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is defending the use of a meme from the Oscars as a contemporary way to draw attention to what he considers failing green energy policies.