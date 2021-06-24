TORONTO -- The Ontario government has confirmed that the province will enter the second stage of its COVID-19 reopening strategy two days ahead of schedule.

This means that starting Wednesday, people will once again be able to host indoor gatherings of up to five people, meet with up to 25 people outdoors, and finally, after months of closure, book personal care services like hair cuts. Outdoor performances and team sports can also resume and outdoor attractions such as water parks are allowed to reopen.

“Because of the tireless work of our health care heroes, and the record setting success of our vaccine rollout, we are able to move into Step Two ahead of schedule on June 30 with the support of our public health experts,” Premier Doug Ford said in a news release issued Thursday.

CTV News Toronto reported Wednesday that Ford was considering moving up the second step of economic reopening by two days.

Prior to Thursday's announcement, the province had expected to enter Step 2 on July 2 at the earliest.

In order to enter Step 2 of the reopening strategy, the government said it needed to see 70 per cent of adults with one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 20 per cent with two doses for at least two weeks.

According to data released by the province, as of Wednesday, over 76 per cent of the population in Ontario above the age of 18 have received their first dose and over 29 per cent have received their second.

Incoming chief medical officer of health to hold first COVID-19 update

The Ontario doctor who is set to take over the helm of the province’s COVID-19 response will hold his first news conference today.

Dr. Kieran Moore, who previously served as the top doctor for Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health, has been working with Ontario’s current Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. David Williams, since June 7 to ensure a smooth transition.

Williams, who has been largely guiding the government’s public health restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, was supposed to retire in September of 2020, but that date was delayed by several months.

In a separate news release issued Thursday, the province says that Moore will be holding weekly updates every Tuesday at 3 p.m. on Ontario’s COVID-19 response, alongside Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe and Dr. Dirk Huyer, Coordinator, Provincial Outbreak Response.

Previously, the province had been holding COVID-19 media briefings every Monday and Thursday.

Moore will officially assume the role of chief medical officer of health on June 26.

