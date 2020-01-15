TORONTO -- Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced a government subsidy of up to $60 per day on the heels of another teachers’ union planning to participate in a one-day strike on Monday, affecting elementary schools in Toronto, York and Ottawa.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) said Wednesday that it gave the required five-day notice regarding the strike, which will go ahead Jan. 20 unless a deal is reached with the provincial government by Friday.

Hours later, the minister announced the government’s plan to offset the cost for childcare for parents whose children will be affected by all ongoing strikes. All of Ontario's major teachers' unions have expressed frustration with a lack of progress in talks with the government.

Families with children who are six years old and younger who attend a school-based child care centre will get $60 a day. Students in Kindergarten will get $40 per day, students in Grade 1 up to Grade 7 will get $25 per day, and students with special needs up to the age of 21 will get $40 per day.

“While teacher unions are creating hardships for students and families, our government is taking proactive steps to ensure students remain cared for and families supported,” Lecce said at a news conference Wednesday morning.

“Our government is launching its support for parents that puts more money into the pockets of parents.”

Education minister trying to ‘bribe parents’

Speaking after Lecce’s announcement, ETFO's president Sam Hammond said the province has not set any dates for contract talks, and the union has no option but to escalate strike action.

Hammond said that the government is offering the subsidy to try to bribe parents to get their support on the “ongoing battle.”

“Rather than deciding to get to the table… negotiate things that are important to our members and parents and students in this province, what he decides to do is let this drag out and provide a subsidy for parents if and when they need that subsidy,” he said.

“How appalling that is, how insulting to parents in this province that he’s trying to transparently bribe them for support. “

Hammond said the union’s members are asking for smaller classrooms, more resources for students with special needs, protection of the Kindergarten program, and fair compensation for educators.

BREAKING: ETFO has given the required 5 day notice for Ottawa-Carleton, Toronto and York Region school boards in anticipation of a one-day strike on Monday Jan 20. Strike to happen unless Ford's government reps get serious about reaching a deal by Friday. #onpoli #CutsHurtKids pic.twitter.com/m1KSAE0QWK — Elementary Educators (@ETFOeducators) January 15, 2020

“The public education that our students need and deserve cannot be hijacked by a government whose only aim to date has been to make funding cuts,” Hammond said.

“What we and parents are fighting for today will have an impact on the education of generations of students to come.”

Hammond said the union’s only tool is to put pressure on the government is to withdraw services as part of strike action.

The teachers have staged an administrative work-to-rule campaign since November. On Monday, the union escalated the action by no longer supervising extra-curricular activities outside regular school hours, participating in field trips, or participating in assemblies, except to supervise students.

The legal strike action will be part of rotating strikes by the unions’ teachers, occasional teachers, designated early childhood educators, professional support personnel and education support personnel locals.