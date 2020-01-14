TORONTO -- Teachers in Ontario's French system will start a work-to-rule campaign on Thursday, which means all of the major teachers' unions in the province are now engaged in job actions.

The French union, AEFO, says its members will target administrative duties in what it's calling Phase 1 of its work to rule.

President Remi Sabourin says the main issues in contract talks have been the major education changes the government announced outside of the bargaining process, including increases to class sizes and mandatory e-learning courses.

Education Minister says students are being hurt by "union-led escalation."

Public elementary teachers are planning rotating strikes starting Monday, and English Catholic teachers are holding a one-day strike next Tuesday that will affect elementary and secondary schools in those boards.

Public high school teachers have been conducting a series of one-day strikes on Wednesdays, targeting a handful of boards at a time.