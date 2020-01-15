Select Ontario high school teachers holding sixth one-day strike next week
Striking teachers are seen picketing outside of the Toronto District School Board head office on Yonge Street in Toronto, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
TORONTO -- Ontario's public high school teachers at select boards, including Toronto, have announced they will hold another one-day strike next week.
The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) announced on Friday that the Jan. 21 strike will affect nine school boards across the province.
The school boards affected by the strike include:
- Toronto District School Board
- Rainy River District School Board
- Near North District School Board
- Grand Erie District School Board
- Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board
- Simcoe County District School Board
- Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board
- Trillium Lakelands District School Board
- Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board
The OSSTF said the strike will be the last full withdrawal of services until after the high school exam period.
"Throughout this dispute we have made every effort to ensure that our job actions create minimal disruption for students," Bischof said in a statement on Wednesday.
“With that objective in mind, OSSTF/FEESO members will not engage in any work disruptions through the crucial exam period."
