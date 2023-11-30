TORONTO
Toronto

    • Ontario to do away with mandatory coroner's inquests on construction site deaths

    Doug Downey, Attorney General of Ontario holds a press conference at Queens Park in Toronto Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette Doug Downey, Attorney General of Ontario holds a press conference at Queens Park in Toronto Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

    Ontario Attorney General Doug Downey says the province intends to do away with mandatory coroner's inquests for workers who died on constructions sites.

    In its place, the province will conduct an annual review of construction site deaths in an effort to alleviate pressure on overloaded coroners.

    The changes are part of a new omnibus bill the province is set to table today.

    Downey says the government is also proposing legislation that would make it easier for victims of crimes to sue their offenders.

    He says it would do this by not forcing victims of crime to prove their distress in the civil court system.

    The bill would also allow firefighters to issue fines for certain violations, akin to parking tickets.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2023.

