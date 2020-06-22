TORONTO -- Toronto and Peel Region will enter Stage 2 of Ontario's restart phase on Wednesday, allowing a longer list of shuttered businesses to reopen including restaurant patios, hair salons and malls.

The two regions have been eagerly awaiting this announcement for the last few weeks as most other regions in the province moved to Stage 2 of the government’s “Framework for Reopening our Province.”

Toronto, Peel Region and Windsor-Essex remained in Stage 1 due to the high number of new COVID-19 cases reported daily.

At the time, Ontario Premier Doug Ford urged patience, asking residents to take cautious steps to help curb the spread of the disease so that they can join the rest of the province in further opening up the economy.

Last Monday, Ontario reported 181 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, 134 of which were recorded in Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex. Today, they reported 161 new infections in the last 24 hours. At least 80, or 49 per cent of those cases, were reported in Toronto and Peel.

Windsor-Essex, which is experiencing an outbreak among migrant workers, will be held in Stage 1 for at least another week. It is the only region in the province that will not move on to Stage 2 this week.

The province has said previously that at the beginning of each week, top health officials will reassess and announce which regions are ready to move into Stage 2. Those regions would then reopen on Friday, officials said that Toronto and Peel Region are expected to reopen mid-week instead.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to formally make the announcement today at 1 p.m. CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live.

What can open in Stage 2?

• Outdoor dine-in services at restaurants, bars and other establishments, including patios, curbside, parking lots and adjacent properties

• Daycares, with limits on the number of children at each facility

• Select personal and personal care services, including tattoo parlours, barber shops, hair salons and beauty salon

• Shopping malls under existing restrictions, including food services reopening for take-out and outdoor dining only

• Tour and guide services, such as bike and walking, bus and boat tours, as well as tasting and tours for wineries, breweries and distilleries

• Water recreational facilities, such as outdoor splash pads and wading pools, and all swimming pools

• Beach access and additional camping at Ontario Parks

• Camping at private campgrounds

• Outdoor-only recreational facilities and training for outdoor team sports, with limits to enable physical distancing

• Drive-in and drive-through venues for theatres, concerts, animal attractions and cultural appreciation, such as art installations

• Film and television production activities, with limits to enable physical distancing