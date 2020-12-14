TORONTO -- The Ontario government will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine today, one day ahead of schedule, according to the premier’s office.

In an email to CTV News Toronto, a spokesperson for the government said the first vaccine will be administered at some point Monday.

Of the 6,000 doses received, some of the first shots will be administered at the University Health Network in Toronto with the remainder headed to The Ottawa Hospital.

The province had previously said it expected to begin inoculations on Tuesday.

However, retired Gen. Rick Hillier, chair of Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force, said Friday that if the shipments arrived early, they would begin vaccinating earlier as a result.

The first shipment of vaccines touched down in Hamilton, Ont. on Sunday night. Premier Doug Ford was on hand for the arrival and watched as the first batch of vaccines were unloaded off the plane.

“The province has been preparing for this day for months and we are ready for the road ahead,” his office said Monday. “It’s time to start vaccinating Ontarians. It’s time to put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Half of the shots received Sunday will be administered this week and the other half will be intentionally held back to give the same individuals a required second dose 21 days later.

The first phase of the Ontario government’s immunization plan will see health-care workers, residents of long-term care homes and their caregivers vaccinated first. From there, adults in Indigenous communities, residents of retirement homes and recipients of chronic home health-care will get doses of the vaccine next.

With files from the Canadian Press. More to come.