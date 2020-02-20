TORONTO -- Ontario's public school teachers are planning a massive protest at the legislature Friday as they're set to hold a joint, provincewide strike.

The job action by the four major teachers' unions will shut down schools across Ontario leaving about two million students out of class.

Teachers and education workers will be picketing at various schools and politicians' offices across the province, while in Toronto, union members will gather at the legislature.

The unions say that means potentially up to 30,000 people will attend.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has expressed frustration with the strikes, which he says have adverse impacts on kids and their families.

Meanwhile, bargaining is ongoing today for English Catholic teachers and those in the French system, as both unions enter a second straight day of talks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2020.