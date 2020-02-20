Ontario teachers plan massive protest at legislature for joint provincewide strike
Striking teachers of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation picket outside of the Toronto District School Board head office on Yonge St. in Toronto, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. Ontario's elementary teachers will soon be ramping up their work-to-rule campaign by not planning any new field trips or distributing letters or memos from schools and boards. (The Canadian Press/Cole Burston)
TORONTO -- Ontario's public school teachers are planning a massive protest at the legislature Friday as they're set to hold a joint, provincewide strike.
The job action by the four major teachers' unions will shut down schools across Ontario leaving about two million students out of class.
Teachers and education workers will be picketing at various schools and politicians' offices across the province, while in Toronto, union members will gather at the legislature.
The unions say that means potentially up to 30,000 people will attend.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce has expressed frustration with the strikes, which he says have adverse impacts on kids and their families.
Meanwhile, bargaining is ongoing today for English Catholic teachers and those in the French system, as both unions enter a second straight day of talks.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2020.